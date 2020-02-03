Trailers for some of the most anticipated films of the year debuted during the Super Bowl.

Sunday’s NFL showpiece attracted new teasers from the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die and Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel return.

Fans were also given fresh looks at Top Gun: Maverick and Fast And Furious 9.

Here are the biggest trailers shown during the 2020 Super Bowl:

No Time To Die – release date April 2

The latest trailer for Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as James Bond promised to “change everything”.

The 30-second clip featured Craig and Lashana Lynch’s 00 agent in the cockpit of a plane, with Bond asking “Have you ever flown one of these things before?” before it shoots off into the sky.

French actress Lea Seydoux’s character is seen standing on a balcony while Rami Malek’s heavily scarred supervillain Safin warns: “When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him.”

Black Widow – release date May 1

“You don’t know everything about me.” Watch the Big Game spot for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow, in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/anK7EOtSlp — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) February 3, 2020

Scarlett Johansson’s standalone Marvel film is one of the comic book giant’s most anticipated releases of 2020.

The latest teaser promises a look at the superhero’s back story and life before the Avengers.

It features cameos from David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.

Fast & Furious 9 – release date May 22

Hallelujah. Get your tickets for F9 now – in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5Nyvdh pic.twitter.com/4SoYy5KIGm — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 2, 2020

The latest instalment in the Fast And Furious franchise sees the return of old favourites Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez as Dom and Letty.

And new arrivals will come in the form of John Cena and Cardi B.

The latest action-packed teaser opens with Diesel warning the gang “risks losing everything”.

Top Gun: Maverick – release date July 17

Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit for the action sequel.

This time around Cruise – who plays pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchel – is an instructor tasked with passing on his wisdom to a new generation of aces.

Miles Teller stars as Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Mulan – release date March 27

“You will now take the oath of the warrior. Loyal. Brave. True.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27. pic.twitter.com/hM9zZWJe3S — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) February 2, 2020

Disney’s latest live-action remake is due to arrive in cinemas next month.

It stars Chinese actress Liu Yifei as the eponymous female warrior defying orders to help save her country from an approaching enemy.

The trailer reveals the remake will draw inspiration from both the 1998 animated film and the original Chinese ballad.

Disney+ Marvel shows – coming soon

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QboNQKjC1P — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) February 3, 2020

Disney’s streaming service has enjoyed a bright start since launching in the US before Christmas and has plenty of content in the pipeline.

During the Super Bowl, Disney gave the latest look at three of its upcoming Marvel TV series – WandaVision, Loki and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

The 30-second trailer provided a brief glimpse at the shows, which are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with interconnected characters from the films.