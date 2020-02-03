Alfredo Morelos' wife has taken to Twitter to deny claims that a man arrested in connection with an incident regarding the footballers' car was actually a private detective that she hired.
Posting in Spanish, mum-to-be Yesenia wrote: "Show me the evidence where it shows that it is me.
“I give you some advice first verify that the information is true and do not give news of which you are not sure.”
The Scottish Sun reported that Alfredo Morelos' wife has denied the claims following the front page of the Sunday Mail which claimed that a man arrested in connection with an incident regarding the footballers' car was actually a private detective that she hired.
A police probe was launched after Morelos allegedly found a man lurking beside his Lamborghini outside his Glasgow home on Tuesday.
However, the Sunday Mail reported that the PI had made himself known to police and admitted trying to place a tracking device on the car.
