It’s about this time of year when a welcome break, or a long weekend stay, becomes more and more appealing. Scotland in the wintertime makes for the perfect cosy hideaway. There are plenty of beautiful places peppered throughout the country, set in picturesque surroundings, to enjoy the cosiness that comes with this time of year.

Here are five of our favourites…

Kilchrenan Inn

Situated close to the shores of majestic Loch Awe, amongst the mountains and lochs of rural Argyll and Bute lies the Kilchrenan Inn. Once an 18th century trading post the Inn has recently been refurbished and offers guests a little luxury whilst maintaining its original charm.

The Kilchrenan Inn is only a short drive from Oban and is surrounded by some of the best walking, cycling, fishing and wildlife that Scotland has to offer. A place to savour modern Scottish food and drink with friends and loved ones in informal and welcoming surroundings.

Dine in the restaurant or bar, relax with a drink by a log fire then retreat to your room before enjoying a hearty breakfast the next morning.



Fresh locally sourced food is at the heart of the Kilchrenan Inn philosophy. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the kitchen at Kilchrenan Inn offers a modern take on traditional Scottish dishes. Their menu will change weekly in line with the seasons and the produce available to them from local farmers, fishermen, growers and suppliers.

Afternoon tea is available throughout the day with a selection of cakes, tea and coffee on offer.





The bar at Kilchrenan Inn is the perfect place to quench your thirst after a hard days walking, cycling or sightseeing and is a popular gathering place for locals. They stock a selection of quality Scottish beer and cider on tap including beer from local brewers Fyne Ales down the road.

If it’s Gin or Whisky you are looking for you are in the right place as they have complemented the largely Scottish selection with a few of the more interesting spirits from around the world.

With a number of wines by the glass and a wide range of soft drinks and carefully sourced tea and coffee they believe they have all your needs covered.

SLAINTE!



www.facebook.com/kilchrenaninn/

www.kilchrenaninn.co.uk/

--------------------------------------------------------------

Traquair House

Traquair is Scotland’s oldest inhabited house and has a history dating back over 900 years.

It has played host to 27 Scottish Kings and Queens and now you have the opportunity to stay in this unique family home.

With three luxurious rooms, furnished with antique furniture and modernised en suite bathrooms, Traquair House is a lovely place to relax and unwind.

Your experience at Traquair includes a private tour of the house where you can view the bed that Mary Queen of Scots’ slept in on her visit here and the secret stairs for priests to escape in times of danger.

In the evening you can relax in the eighteenth-century lowered drawing room with an open fire and try the delicious range of ales brewed on the premises in the 300 year old brewhouse.

Each guest also has exclusive use of 100 acres of grounds to explore, which includes the largest hedged maze in Scotland and wonderful ancient woodlands leading down to the River Tweed.

In the morning you will be served a full Scottish breakfast in the main house which is prepared using the best quality local suppliers and ingredients. If you are celebrating an anniversary or a special occasion, there is no better way to treat yourself than a stay at Traquair.

For more information and to book your stay, visit www.traquair.co.uk. If booking online use the code: HERALD020 in the special request box and you will receive a complimentary bottle of their own sparkling wine, Cuvee Catherine, in your room.

Traquair House

Innerleithen

Peeblesshire

EH44 6PW

Email: enquiries@traquair.co.uk

Tel: 01896 830 323

www.traquair.co.uk

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Oban & Lorn

After a day of exploring and making unforgettable memories, take comfort in knowing that you have a fantastic place to stay. From modern luxury in the heart of Oban to family-friendly glamping pods, Oban and Lorn have just the place. So, relax and stay a while. Explore offerings in hotels, self-catering, B&Bs, spas, camping, boats and more. Be sure to check out their Late Availability and Special Offers pages for a bargain break in Oban and Lorn.



One of the town’s original seafood restaurants used to proudly proclaim ‘from the pier to the pan as fast as we can’ which perfectly summed up the advantage of operating within sight and smell of the sea. Oban is built around its famous distillery which overlooks the bay and the town’s now equally famous seafood restaurants which are but a salmon’s leap from the coastline, with many enjoying stunning views towards Kerrera, Lismore and the Isle of Mull.





If you venture inland you’ll still find fabulous seafood and fresh shellfish: Argyll’s rich sea lochs stretch like fingers into the glens and produce that unique mix of salinity and peat that produces plump rope grown mussels. Oysters are plentiful too, local oyster producers supply to top London and Edinburgh eateries and Oban’s award-winning restaurants – of which there are now several.

There are plenty of seaborne adventures in Oban too.

Go sea-fishing for giant Hake, take a whale and dolphin safari or swim with basking sharks. Learn to kayak or perfect your skills at one of several kayak schools. Paddle board or sail or just admire the many yachts and ferries. The town welcomes visitors by boat and the new step ashore short stay pontoons on North Pier make access easy for everyone. Take a day trip to one of the islands or relax and just gaze out to sea. Oban is a beautiful, vibrant and friendly highland town and it’s closer than you think.

www.oban.org.uk

------------------------------------------------------------------

The Old Mill Inn

The Old Mill Inn is one of Scotland’s top pubs and country Inns as you’ll see from its burgeoning awards shelf when you visit. With just a short journey by car or train from the central belt, make sure to include a visit this summer to the town’s most happening place to be.

When you arrive, you’ll find a lovely stone-built Inn and a working water wheel, set back off the main street. With its friendly bar and sunny south facing beer garden there’s plenty of space, so grab your squad and head for a day out in the country where you can explore their wide range of whiskies, gins, cocktails, real ales & ciders alongside your usual top-quality bar brands.

Their bistro is hugely popular and focusses on top quality local produce on their menu and specials board. Why not make a weekend of it and stay overnight in one of their luxurious 12 bedrooms allowing you to enjoy their live music every Friday and Saturday night. You can find all the details on gigs, menus and book rooms online at www.theoldmillpitlochry.co.uk

Mill Lane, Pitlochry PH16 5BH, 01796 474020

www.facebook.com/oldmillinn

--------------------------------------------------------------

Victoria Hall Cottages

Set in the heart of historical Kilmartin Glen, Victoria Hall Cottages are the perfect answer to that much deserved rest or an outdoor playground for the more energetic. The cottages were converted in 2015 from the Village Hall which has a rich history of uses including a cinema and the local car repair shop.

With famous faces including Jimmy Shand and his band playing regularly here, the cottages are steeped in history. The beautiful cottages have two bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen, shower room, dining room and living room with a wood burning stove for those cosy nights. High Speed Wi-Fi is included as are towels and bed linen. Each property sleeps a max of four, min two-night stay for low season depending on availability.

With parking for two vehicles and outdoor seating to take in the stunning views and local wildlife, this really is something special.

Kilmartin Village is a 15-minute walk by way of a footpath. The village has a hotel and award-winning Museum/ Café. Kilmartin Glen has one of the richest concentrations of historical sites in Scotland. Temple Wood Stone Circle is a five-minute walk from the cottages.

The location is perfect for exploring the Islands of the West Coast especially Islay and Jura which offer distillery tours and whisky tasting.

There are plenty of things to do in and around the surrounding areas, including Knapdale Forest Beaver trail and the Crinan Canal, perfect for a walk or cycle ride. The busy town of Oban is a 40-minute drive to the North and daily trips to the Corryvreckan Whirlpool are available, which boast regular sightings of the resident sea eagles.

Lochgilphead is seven miles to the south with a selection of shops, cafes and local amenities. The surrounding area has many local seafood restaurants to enjoy.

For more information contact Eleanor.

Contact details:

eleanorhenderson2@hotmail.co.uk

Tel: 07909 773363

www.facebook.com/victoriahallcottages