Boris Johnson has threatened to walk away without a Brexit trade deal rather than accepting EU rules, saying there is "no need" to follow regulations set out by the bloc.

The UK Prime Minister said the UK would seek a Canada-style free trade agreement with the EU - but added the country would return to the Brexit withdrawal agreement if no deal was reached.

But the EU's Michel Barnier said its "ambitious" trade deal offer required a "level playing field".

In a speech in Greenwich, Mr Johnson said: "We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada’s, but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU."

“And let’s be clear, the choice is not emphatically deal or no deal – we have a deal, we’ve done it, and it did indeed turn out as I correctly prophesied to be oven ready.

“The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s or more like Australia’s and I have no doubt that in either case the UK will prosper mightily.”

Mr Johnson said the UK would be seeking a “pragmatic” agreement with the EU on security as well as an agreement on aviation to allow cheap flights to continue.

He said the Government was also ready to consider an agreement with Brussels on fisheries.

“It must reflect the fact that the UK will be an independent coastal state from the end of this year, controlling our own waters,” he said.

“Under such an agreement there would be annual negotiations with the EU, using the latest scientific data, ensuring British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats.”

