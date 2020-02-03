SCOTLAND’S trade union movement has its first female leader.

Roz Foyer is to be the new general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, representing more than half a million union members north of the border.

Her appointment means all the trade union centres in Britain and Ireland will be led by women, with Frances O’Grady as TUC general secretary, Patricia King general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trades Unions and Shavanah Taj acting secretary of the Wales TUC.

Ms Foyer replaces Grahame Smith, who retires as STUC leader after 14 years in May.

A former workplace activist in the Benefits Agency, Ms Foyer has 25 years’ experience in the trade union movement.

She was an organiser in the print workers union, a National Officer with the Transport and General Workers Union, and an organiser for Unite, as well as STUC assistant secretary.

She said: “I am under no illusions about the huge task lying ahead. Workers today face major challenges like in-work poverty, casualisation, automation and climate change.

“The re-election of a Conservative Government in Westminster is not good news for Scotland’s workers and trade unionism has never been more relevant or necessary.

“I want to build on our traditions by ensuring that we maximise the visibility, relevance and influence of trade unions in all Scotland’s workplaces.

“Our movement must reach out, collectivise and empower Scotland’s working people with the knowledge they need to win on the major issues that affect them."

Ms O’Grady said: “I've known Roz for many years. She has the integrity, passion and grit that workers need in these tough times. With Roz at the helm of the STUC, workers could not have a better champion for a fair deal at work.”

Mr Smith said Ms Foyer would be "an inspiring first female general secretary of the STUC". He added: “I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with her for over 20 years and I know she has the passion, commitment and ability we need to lead the STUC in addressing the many challenges and opportunities faced by unions, workers and their communities.”

STUC President Jackson Cullinane said: “We are thrilled to secure a trade unionist of Roz’s calibre. She started working life on the shop floor, experiencing the worst of low pay and exploitation, and has gone on to excel as an industrial and political leader.

“Wherever she has been, she has fought and won victories for working class people. Rozanne represents the best of our movement.”