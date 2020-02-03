NHS boards “must improve” and take action to improve staff satisfaction, the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has urged.

While a survey of more than 111,000 health and social care staff found the majority feel they are treated well by their line managers, there is a “concerning” lack of confidence in health boards and bosses.

Half of workers felt health boards care about their health and well-being, according to an official report looking at the experiences of NHS Scotland staff.

READ MORE: NHS Lothian chairman resigns over delays to new children's hospital

But just 38 per cent of staff reported having confidence and trust in senior managers, 36 per cent believe they are “sufficiently visible” and less than a quarter of workers feel involved in organisational decisions.

When asked about their direct line managers, 84 per cent of staff agreed they were “sufficiently approachable”, with 80 per cent agreeing that they care about their health and well-being.

Overall, 78 per cent feel like they are treated with dignity and respect in their role and 74 per cent of respondents said their treatment is fair and consistent.

Ms Freeman has called on senior managers to “consider the report’s findings carefully and take action where needed”.

She said: “Those working across the health and social care sector are our most important asset and I would like to pay tribute to all staff for their continuing efforts over this busy winter period as well as throughout the year.

“I am delighted that staff satisfaction remains high and staff engagement levels have increased from 2018.

“As we know, positive staff experience supports improved care for our patients.

READ MORE: Under fire health board to be given 'one last chance' after water infections scandal

“However, it is concerning to note that while the majority of staff feel their line manager cares about their health and well-being, this is not reflected at an organisational level.

“This must improve and I expect all senior leaders and managers across the service to consider the report’s findings carefully and take action where needed.

She added that a multi-agency working group had been convened to develop a “framework to support cultural improvement” and that work is under way on a dignity at work measurement tool.