A yellow wind warning has been issued for much of Scotland from 9pm tonight by the Met Office.
A spell of very strong winds will affect much of the west coast, potentially bringing travel disruption.
The Met Office is warning there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris with damage to buildings likely due to the high winds.
The warning is in place until 7am on Tuesday with forecasters warning that the conditions could have an impact on travel with some services likely to see cancellations. Road traffic users have been urged to plan ahead and allow longer journey times with a chance that some roads and bridges could close.
