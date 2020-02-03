Young immigrants who are also carers will soon be able to benefit from a special grant without affecting their efforts to stay in the UK.

After talks between the Scottish and UK Governments, Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced the £300 Young Carers Grant will start to be made available to those going through the process of moving to Scotland without risking the immigration status of recipients.

She cited it as part of efforts to ensure immigrants are “treated with the dignity, fairness and respect they deserve”.

People going through the immigration process are already able to receive the Best Start Grant pregnancy and baby payments without this hindering their applications to live in this country.

From the spring, those aged between 16 and 18 who spend an average of 16 hours a week caring for someone will also be able to apply for a Young Carers Grant.

Ms Somerville said: “Young carers make an invaluable contribution to Scotland, however, many don’t get the same opportunities as their peers as they have more responsibility and less free time.

“That is why the Scottish Government are using our social security powers to help improve the quality of life for young carers through this grant, the first of its type in the UK.

“We have also been pressing the UK Government to agree to young carers who are subject to immigration control receiving the grant.

“I am delighted that the UK Government has agreed to our request and from spring this year, young carers will be able to access Young Carer Grant without fear of it risking their immigration status.”

The Social Security Secretary added: “This important grant supports young people in what could be a pivotal stage in their lives – when they may be finishing school, looking for employment or starting further education or training.

“By extending the eligibility to those who may be subject to immigration controls we will ensure that they are also treated with the dignity, fairness and respect they deserve.”