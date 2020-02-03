SCOTS are evenly split on whether Scotland should be an independent country, according to a new survey.
A poll for Survation found 50 per cent would vote Yes and 50% No.
However, the SNP enjoy a healthy lead when it comes to voting intentions for the 2021 Holyrood election.
When it comes to the constituency vote, Survation found 51% of Scots plan to vote SNP, 23% Conservative, 17% Labour, 7% Scottish LibDems and 1% for another party.
Survation conducted an online poll of 1,019 people aged 16 or over living in Scotland on behalf of Progress Scotland.
Respondents were asked how they would vote on independence if there is a referendum tomorrow.
It comes after a YouGov poll on Scottish independence put Yes ahead for the first time since 2015.
The shock survey found 51% believe Scotland should be an independent country, with 49% saying No.
