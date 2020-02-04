By Alistair Grant

THE SNP’s budget partners have accused the party of “scaremongering” over proposals to devolve business rates worth nearly £3 billion to councils.

Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman wants to give local authorities the power to design their own tax regimes.

But the SNP insists this could see some small businesses facing a rates hike of more than £7,000.

The clash comes just days before Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is set to publish his budget plans for 2020/21.

Green MSPs have helped the minority SNP administration pass its last three budgets, but have demanded a greater focus on climate change in exchange for their support this year.

Mr Wightman’s tax proposals are contained in an amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates (Scotland) Bill, which will be voted on today. The legislation seeks to revamp the business rates system.

The Lothian MSP said: “My proposal would be the biggest devolution of fiscal powers to local authorities since the Scottish Parliament was established, giving councils real power to design a tax regime based on local circumstances and the particular needs of the businesses and communities there.

“However, this is not a radical proposition. It would make Scotland align with most normal European countries, where decisions are taken at a local level as a matter of course.

“The suggestion that these proposals would punish small businesses is nothing short of scaremongering by the SNP, who bizarrely want to maintain a centralised system introduced in the late 80s by Margaret Thatcher.

“Decisions being made locally would in fact empower small businesses to be able to make their own case to councillors directly.

“It’s time for the Scottish Government to give power back to local communities, instead of hoarding it all at Holyrood.”

Cosla, the umbrella body for Scottish local authorities, welcomed the principle behind Mr Wightman’s amendment.

But it said it did not support it “on the basis that the Scottish Government provides a written commitment to Cosla that joint work on devolution of non-domestic rates takes place at pace and during this parliamentary term”.

Labour and Conservative MSPs previously voted for Mr Wightman’s plans at an earlier stage of the legislation’s passage through Holyrood.

However, last night there were doubts over whether they would back the amendment today.

There were suggestions in Holyrood that the Tories were using their potential support as a lever against the SNP, in a bid to put pressure on the Scottish Government to retain charitable tax breaks for private schools.

Under the Non-Domestic Rates Bill, independent schools will no longer be eligible for charitable relief on their business rates.

The SNP said Mr Wightman’s plans would mean that rates would no longer be set nationally and so business rates reliefs, including the Small Business Bonus and rates relief for nurseries, would automatically end.

It pointed to figures showing 120,420 small businesses in Scotland have saved £1.79 billion through the Small Business Bonus Scheme since 2007/08.

Estimated savings for 2019/20 will add a further £272 million to small businesses in Scotland, the party said.

SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “More than 120,000 Scottish businesses saved nearly £300 million from Small Business Bonus Scheme relief this year - but those savings would disappear under the proposals being forced through by opposition parties.

“Ahead of a crucial vote at Holyrood tomorrow, this is the last chance for the Tories and Labour to listen to the concerns of industry and urgently back track on their support for these proposals.

“The last thing businesses in Scotland need is more chaos and uncertainty, when they’re already exposed to the risk of economic shock that Brexit could cause.

“The Scottish Government offers the most generous package of business rates reliefs anywhere in the UK, worth billions to business across the country.

“It is now clear beyond doubt that the SNP is the only party standing up for Scotland’s businesses.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said Cosla’s intervention was “significant”.

He said: “Whilst we and Cosla have completely differing views over retention of the Uniform Business Rate (UBR), we clearly share a profound unease that a tax change of this magnitude is being progressed in this way.”

Mr Lonsdale said there had been "negligible consideration for the implications or for those affected", adding: “It is startling and frankly utterly bewildering that we are on the cusp of MSPs voting for such a significant tax change without a proper consultation, economic analysis, or a business and regulatory impact assessment.

“It’s a huge deficiency and raises serious doubts about the wisdom of making taxation changes of this magnitude in this way.”