IT goes without saying that your average public figure with a conscience will take up a cause and use their platform for good, as the common parlance goes.

This involves grabbing the chance at a event to make a speech about where we're all going wrong - climate change, the gender pay gap, politics.

Generally, this is to be applauded. You've worked your way up to a wealthy, privileged place where your voice, which people actually want to listen to, is amplified to millions of folk at once.

Problems arise when it turns out that you are, in fact, a rank hypocrite.

Take, for one example, Prince William, who warned of the "catastrophic effect" of overpopulation on the planet... while his wife was expecting their third child. Perhaps keep your mouth zipped on that topic if you're not keeping your trousers zipped.

His Royal Highness was back on it at the Baftas on Sunday night, this time giving a speech about how the industry must try harder in terms of racial diversity.

I'm not sure I remember him putting his name to his brother's statement about the racist treatment of his own sister-in-law or prioritising diverse representation in his household staff. London is one of the most multi-cultural cities on earth - not hard to find employees from a variety of backgrounds, one would imagine.

Where Willian, and so many celebrities, lets himself down is to make a point about an issue without addressing how he is complicit in the problem and should be addressing it. Otherwise, you look sanctimonious and a bit silly.

Stepping in to show him how it should be done was Joaquin Phoenix, making an acceptance speech for Best Actor against a backdrop of an all-white acting nominees shortlist.

There had been talk, when the shortlist was announced last month, of a boycott but, rather, everyone who's anyone turned out on the night.

Phoenix, addressing the whiteness of the awards ceremony, made his interest in the issue credible. "I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem," he said, "Because I’ve not ensured that the sets I’ve worked on are inclusive."

He added: "We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. It is the obligation of the people who have created and benefit from the system of oppression to be the ones to dismantle it.

"So that’s on us."

The "us" was followed with a slightly too long pause. It makes people uncomfortable to hear they might be complicit in an injustice they would be quick to condemn. Action, though, is the real test of mettle and let's see what action Phoenix now takes to address this issue.

The actor Laurence Fox would, as a surprise to everyone following his appallingly crass Question Time appearance, seem to be role modelling decent behaviour in the wake of racism.

Fox took it upon himself to argue with an academic in the BBC audience about racism. When his own white privilege was called out he labelled this racist and he referred to discussions of race in modern Britain as "boring". What a luxury, to be able to be bored about a subject that profoundly effects the lives of your neighbours, eh?

He went on to make some bizarre remarks about 1917 trying too hard to be ethnically diverse and ending up historically inaccurate. The only one who was inaccurate, in the end, was Laurence Fox, but he bullishly kept on.

Until last week when he was pictured with the writer and critic Bonnie Greer, who Fox seems to have contacted after hearing her criticise him on a radio show.

Greer was lambasted for the meeting and told that she shouldn't have accommodated him. It seems that speaking directly to your critics, face to face and not online, in an attempt to learn and understand is a step a great many people could learn from.

While Fox's views were repulsive, his most recent actions are right. Now he has had Greer's generous counsel, I'm sure he's far less bored.

Learning opportunities, happily, abound. The new Speaker of the House of Commons has laid down a role model gauntlet we must hope other men will pick up.

When asked as to what he thinks about breastfeeding in the House, Lindsay Hoyle said he would allow it. A 20-year ban, imposed by Baroness Boothroyd, has surely hampered new mothers from taking their place, should they want to, on the green benches.

The decision is right, but Sir Lindsay's rationale is righter still. "I think it would be wrong for me as a male to dictate on that policy," he said. Absolutely.

Taking responsibility, self-reflection and centring the people effected by policy - some good news for once. Phoenix, Sir Lindsay and Fox show how it should be done. Now for others to follow their lead.