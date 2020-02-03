WEATHER forecasters have issues a warning over powerful winds hitting Scotland potentially bringing travel chaos.

The Met Office has issued a 'dangers to life' warning for gusts covering much of west Scotland - after suffering high winds throughout Monday.

The latest yellow warning runs from 9pm on Monday to 7am on Tuesday, and says there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

It comes after the A9's Dornoch Bridge in the Highlands was closed on Monday with diversions due to an overturned lorry as western parts of Scotland were hit with gusts of up to 75mph.

The Forth Road Bridge was closed down to larger vehicles, and traffic on Tay Bridge was limited to 30mph.

Some ferry services were cancelled, with CalMac saying there would be no Ullapool to Stornoway sailings on Monday.

The Met Office is predicting winds of up to 40-45 mph overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The Met office says of the latest warning: "There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Poor lad toppled right in front of us on Dornoch Bridge this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SmqjUfbCu1 — Neil McInnes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@northlandnorth) February 3, 2020

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."