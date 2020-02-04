Farmers have accused two cancer charities of being caught up in an “ill-informed debate” after they promoted meat-free months.

NFU Scotland sharply criticised Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK over the fundraising drives.

Macmillan has now apologised for upsetting some supporters and said it is no longer promoting “Meat Free March”. Cancer Research UK said its “Veg Pledge” takes place in November only and aims to raise money for life-saving research.

NFU Scotland president Andrew McCornick said he hoped the charities recognised the anger and frustration they had caused.

He said: “It’s regrettable that these charities, which provide such a valuable service and are supported greatly by the agricultural community, appear to have jumped on a bandwagon and been caught up in the recent ill-informed debate in the media on livestock production, diet and climate change.

“It’s extremely important that the facts around the role of staples like meat, dairy and eggs in a healthy diet and Scottish farming’s green credentials are fairly represented and these charities have a responsibility to do that. Food produced in Scotland has some of the highest standards in the world when it comes to animal welfare, traceability and the environment.

“Red meat also contains a raft of essential ingredients that cannot naturally be sourced anywhere else.

“That ensures it makes an invaluable contribution to nutrient intakes in a healthy diet which can be built around fresh, local Scottish food.

“We hope these important charities recognise the anger and frustration that these campaigns have caused and take steps to ensure that the agricultural community can return to giving them their full support in the future.

“Had the charities chosen a positive campaign around the likes of healthy eating, committing to sourcing local produce or eating ‘five-a-day’ then all those producing meat, dairy, eggs, cereals, potatoes, vegetables and soft fruit in Scotland would gladly join in and support.”

Heather Pearl from Macmillan Cancer Support said its “sole purpose is to support people living with cancer to live life as fully as they can”.

She said: “Thousands of people living with cancer depend on our vital support services every day, and we are only able to do this thanks to the ongoing generosity of the public.

“Meat Free March was designed as a one-month challenge for those who enjoy meat, but who wanted to test their willpower for a month while raising money for people with cancer.

“It wasn’t aimed at encouraging people to go meat-free forever. The diet people follow is entirely a personal choice. Our only recommendation is that it’s balanced.

“Meat Free March is one of many new fundraising challenges we’ve trialled to attract new supporters.

“Some of the challenges have been popular and have become a yearly fixture, while others do not continue due to not meeting the targets we set.

“Meat Free March has had fewer registrations than we’d hoped for and as a result, we’re no longer promoting the challenge.”

Sarah Pickersgill, head of marketing services at Cancer Research UK, said: “Veg Pledge is a short-term fundraising campaign which challenges people to go vegetarian or vegan for one month.

“It takes place over the month of November only.

“For anyone that decides to take part on this month-long challenge, our focus is encouraging them to get sponsorship and raise money for life-saving research.

“Veg Pledge is one of many fundraising campaigns we run throughout the year, and these initiatives are vital in helping to fund our life-saving work.”