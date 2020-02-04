Rangers star Alfredo Morelos has reportedly claimed that his wife “had nothing to do with” his car allegedly being “tampered” with.
It comes after the Sunday Mail reported that the striker’s Lamborghini was targeted by a private detective hired by his wife, according to police. A man has been charged following the alleged “tampering” of Morelos’s car in Glasgow last week.
The Daily Record has reported that Morelos told a Colombian radio station, VBar de Caracol, that his wife, Yesenia, is innocent.
He said: “We hope that the person who was underneath the car tells the truth, who did it, because my wife had nothing to do with it.”
The striker thinks the person was trying to sabotage his car by tampering with the brakes, according to VBar de Caracol Radio.
He hopes that the drama will pass “for the sake of his family”.
Morelos added: “Yes there was a guy under my car, we don’t know who he is. There are lots of things we don’t know. “But we are remaining calm and trying to get to the bottom of it.”
