Police searching for a missing woman have found a body.

Maryanne Dick, 46, was last seen in Pullar Terrace, Perth, at around 10pm on Saturday.

A woman’s body was found in the Tulloch area of Perth at around 9.15pm on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to be carried out; however, her family has been informed.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesman said: “A post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of the death, which at this time police area treating as unexplained.

“Inquiries are continuing.”