Police searching for a missing woman have found a body.
Maryanne Dick, 46, was last seen in Pullar Terrace, Perth, at around 10pm on Saturday.
A woman’s body was found in the Tulloch area of Perth at around 9.15pm on Monday.
Formal identification has yet to be carried out; however, her family has been informed.
Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A police spokesman said: “A post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of the death, which at this time police area treating as unexplained.
“Inquiries are continuing.”
