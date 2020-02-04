The former headquarters of a Scotch whisky giant is set for a return to its roots after plans to transform the building into a bar and restaurant themed around Scotland’s national drink were given the go-ahead.

Glasgow city council has ruled the B-listed Teacher building - previously the home and dram shop of the whisky company William Teacher & Sons - in St Enoch Square can be converted as part of a £6m renovation project.

The Italian renaissance style building, designed by James Boucher in 1875, has more recently been home to the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

READ MORE: Whisky bar plan for landmark Glasgow building

But proposals put forward by Mosaic Architecture and Design on behalf of Big Top Productions will now see the original ‘Teacher’ sign on the front of the building refurbished and the full original facade, which also had ‘Scotch Whisky Distillers’ on the lower level, reinstated.

Mosaic said the development, which includes 25 serviced apartments, would create 15 jobs and help to reinvigorate the St Enoch area of the city.

“The new serviced apartments will provide a welcome addition to the city centre through the turn-over of visiting guests,” the planning report states.

“The proposals will inject much needed life back into an unoccupied building.

“Although the building fabric is generally in a good condition repairs would be carried out as required to ensure the property is presented in the best possible condition.”

The plans state a concierge office will be provided on the first floor to “assist with the running of the property and provide a level of security to the apartments,” offered on the building’s upper floors.

Planning conditions imposed by the local authority mean the apartments can only be occupied on a short-term letting basis, with none of the units allowed to be occupied by “any group or individual for more than a total of 90 days in any calendar year”.

READ MORE: Scottish council backs plans to restore pioneering Islay whisky distillery

The proposals also include new external lighting and external repairs to the facade while it is hoped that, throughout the summer months, outside tables and chairs will be used in the square.

Andre Graham, director of Big Top Productions, said: “Having identified serviced apartments and hospitality as a key area for development, we are seeking to grow our portfolio with this exciting development in the heart of Glasgow city centre.

“The plans for our first own brand serviced apartment complex, on Glasgow’s St Enoch Square, will see this building given a new lease of life.”