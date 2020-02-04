A Conservative minister has been slammed for joking about ‘deep fried Mars bars’ while responding to a question on universal credit from a Scottish MP.

Will Quince suggested he and SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes should share the cult food while they discussed ways to improve the roll-out of universal credit.

West Dunbartonshire representative Mr Docherty-Hughes cited concerns over the number of job centres being closed during the delay in the latest expansion of the controversial benefits system.

He asked Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) minister Mr Quince if the lastest roll-out of the programme would provide redress the balance for those who felt they had been treated “unfairly” by the scheme.

The UK government recently announced a push back of the roll-out until 2024.

Mr Docherty-Hughes told Mr Quince: “"I hope the minister does take the opportunity maybe to agree with me that this extension and additional monies going into the process, there is an opportunity to reflect on what has gone on before especially for those members such as myself whose constituents do not feel as though they have been treated properly."

Asking Tory DWP Minister a serious question about the impact of #UniversalCredit on foodbanks and the Minister responds with a 'quip' about #DeepFried Mars bars...



Says it all about the UK Govt's so-called respect agenda! 😡#ScotlandDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/T2GNkVvfNy — Martin Docherty-Hughes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@MartinJDocherty) February 4, 2020

However, in response to his question, Quince, MP for Colchester, quipped the pair could “share a deep-fried Mars bar” while they discussed ideas to solve the issue.

He said: "Well Mr Speaker I thank the honourable gentleman for his question. We have over 630 job centres up and down our country, so there will be a job centre within reach of the honourable gentleman.”

"The honourable gentleman raises a number of points. We are always looking at how we can improve Universal Credit, and if the honourable gentleman has ideas he can either write to me or come and see me.”

He added: “I’m very approachable. We could even share a deep-fried Mars bar together."

Several SNP MPs expressed their anger at the comment, while social media users also hit out at the ‘quip’.

Mr Docherty-Hughes later took to Twitter to accuse Mr Quince of a lack of respect.

Mr Quince did not apologise for the remark.