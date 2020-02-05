JIM McColl, the Scottish billionaire at the heart of the £200m CalMac ferry fiasco, will today present his side of the story to MSPs.

The engineering tycoon will give evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into how an order for two ferries at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow went disastrously wrong.

Mr McColl’s Clyde Blowers empire bought the yard out of administration in 2014, and was then awarded a £97m order for the boats from Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL), the state owned firm behind CalMac.

However the contract was plagued by design changes, delays and disputes over cost, with the yard’s management and CMAL blaming each other.

Ferguson Marine went into administration again last year before being nationalised.

The boats are expected to cost double the original price and be delivered four years late.

Tim Hair, the Scottish Government appointed Turnaround Director, has blamed poor work practices at the yard for many of the problems, while Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has attacked “disastrous” management.

Mr Hair last month told the inquiry the two ferries were “significantly less than half built” and 95 per cent of the design had still not been agreed after five years.

MSPs on the Rural Economy committee also heard the yard was too small to build the ferries side-by-side, and that relations between its managers and CMAL bosses were so bad they could not bear to be in the same building together

Mr McColl will appear today with former Ferguson Marine chief executive Gerry Marshall.

MSPs will also hear from retired commodore Luke van Beek, who advised the Scottish Government.

Mr McColl, who rejects criticism of the yard and who opposed its nationalisation, is also expected to submit a tranche of documents and other written evidence today.

A member of Nicola Sturgeon’s Council of Economic Advisers, Mr McColl recently accused the SNP Government of “abusing its power in order to bury its role” in the collapse of Ferguson Marine.

“By passing this down to a committee to investigate, rather than order a proper public inquiry, the SNP is deliberately misleading the public and parliament,” he said.

Consultant Roy Pedersen last week told the committee both the ferries should be scrapped and the work restarted from scratch.