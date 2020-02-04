BRITAIN must take the lead in tackling the global climate crisis, Boris Johnson has insisted as he launched the COP26 UN summit, which is taking place in Glasgow from November 9 to 20.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to see every country following the UK's lead in setting "credible" targets to reach net-zero emissions.

At the launch at the Science Museum in London, he was joined by leading naturalist and popular broadcaster Sir David Attenborough as well as Giuseppe Conte, the Prime Minister of the summit co-hosts, Italy.

The PM met local school children before addressing experts, campaigners and politicians, telling them: "We've put so much CO2 in the atmosphere collectively that the entire planet is swaddled in a tea cosy of the stuff.

"It's now predicted - unless we take urgent action - to get 3C hotter and in the hurricanes and the bushfires and melting of the ice caps and the acidification of the oceans, the evidence is now overwhelming.

"We know as a country, as a society, as a planet, as a species, we must now act," declared Mr Johnson.

"We must reverse the appalling loss of habitats and species, it's only by repairing the damage to the natural world and restoring the balance between humanity and nature, that is now so grotesquely out of kilter, we can address the problem of climate change.

"At the same time, we have to deal with our CO2 emissions, and that is why the UK is calling for us to get to net zero as soon as possible, to get every country to announce credible targets to get there; that's what we want from Glasgow. And that's why we have pledged here in the UK to deliver net zero by 2050."

The PM insisted the UK was leading the way by setting a legal goal to reach net-zero by 2050, saying: "It's quite proper that we should, we were the first after all, to industrialise.

"Look at historic emissions of the UK; we have a responsibility to our planet to lead in this way and to do this."

Mr Johnson explained that the development of clean tech was part of the UK Government’s "levelling-up" agenda for the UK, pointing to the lead of the north and north east, with the world's biggest offshore wind turbines built beside the Humber, carbon capture and storage technology developed on the banks of the Tees, and one in five electric vehicles sold in Europe built on the banks of the Wear.

Asked how he was going to make sure the Glasgow talks were not the disaster that the last UN climate meeting in Madrid was, he simply said it was going to be great.

He declined to answer further questions about the sacking of Claire Perry O'Neill, who accused him of lacking leadership and ambition on climate, or when her replacement was going to be named. No 10 has insisted that the role will probably be filled by an existing minister. The expectation is that the new COP26 President will be named at the time of the reshuffle, expected towards the end of next week.

As part of the UK's moves to meet net-zero, the Government announced it would consult on bringing forward a planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2040 to 2035; and earlier if feasible. The ban will also include hybrid vehicles for the first time.

Motoring and car manufacturing groups warned the ban would be extremely challenging but environmental campaigners called for the Government to go even further and move the target to 2030.

Sir David said it was up to the UK to organise the world into action in Glasgow.

"It's now up to us to put before the nations of the world what has to be done. We don't need to emphasise to them or to you the longer we leave it, not doing things but going on talking about it, the worse it's going to get. And in the end unless we do something, it becomes insoluble."

He added: "That's why it's so encouraging the present Government have declared this year, the year not of talking about it, not of alarming people, not of warning, but of action."

However at Westminster, Emily Thornberry for Labour accused the Government of not taking a global lead on climate change, signing up to deals committing to new drilling for oil and gas at the UK-Africa trade summit, and refusing to stand up to the "climate denier-in-chief" Donald Trump.