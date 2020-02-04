HELL hath no fury like a COP26 President scorned.

Boris Johnson’s big day on the climate change stage was blown off course thanks to a political tsunami created in Whitehall as Claire Perry O’Neill let rip following her unceremonious sacking, by telephone no less, courtesy of the Prime Minister’s own Machiavelli figure, Dominic Cummings.

Ms O’Neill’s attack was so scattergun – attacking not only Mr Johnson’s leadership on climate change, his trustworthiness, No 10’s “dark ops” against her but also the Scottish Government’s muscling in on the summit – that it allowed Downing St to roll its eyes and put up the shutters.

But for the PM, who did not want Nicola Sturgeon anywhere near what he regards as primarily a UK venture, the almighty row not only marred the launch of his green strategy for COP26 in Glasgow but also enabled the First Minister to seek the political high ground.

The fact Ms Sturgeon insisted she was doing all she could – in spite of the terrible Whitehall storm – to make the climate change summit a great success and suggested, to underline the two governments’ “joint commitment” on climate change, that her very own government chum, Roseanna Cunningham, should be able to zip down to London to attend Boris’s Cabinet, would no doubt have had the PM kicking the No 10 wall in frustration.

Amidst all the O’Neill ire, the former Environment Minister went well beyond COP26 and launched a direct personal attack on the PM, saying: “My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises - whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees or indeed to family members - is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money is in the bank."

With fair-weather friends like these, who needs enemies?