IT remains one of the most quintessential British customs. But after generations of adoration, has our love affair with the humble cup of tea gone off the boil?

A slump in sales?

Unilever has put its tea business – including Lipton and PG Tips – under “strategic review”, after profits fell by a third to £6.9 billion, compared to £10.4 billion in 2018. The company had said it would work to “turn around” the tea division, but analysts believe it will now be sold.

Herbal brews?

More customers are switching from the traditional cuppa to herbal brews, impacting black tea sales.

However, a classic cup of black tea remains the UK’s favourite hot drink. It’s just that the number of cups consumed fell by 630 million from February 2018 to 2019, according to research firm Kantar.

In August, it was revealed that Twinings had overtaken PG Tips to become Britain's bestselling brand of tea, having diversified to offer the likes of cold infusions, fruit and herbal teas.

It’s still big business, though?

Black tea is still the dominant part of Unilever's tea arm, selling in 60 countries and generating £2.29 billion in annual sales.

And Kantar say that the British tea industry overall is worth £667 million per year.

Tea is such a historic part of British life?

Invented in China 5,000 years ago, the first dated reference in the UK was in an advert in a London newspaper, Mercurius Politicus, in September 1658, announcing that the “China Drink, called by the Chinese, Tcha" was on sale at a coffee house in the city. It was only when Charles II wed Catherine of Braganza, though, that the Portuguese princess's love of tea established it as a fashionable beverage.

Queen Victoria…

…was a huge fan of tea – the word itself occurs 7,587 times in her journal and a cup of tea was a daily ritual. She also introduced tea to her garden parties from the 1860s onwards.

The Queen is also a fan?

Former Royal butler Grant Harrold revealed that the Queen likes a cup of Earl Grey and always puts the tea in first if she is taking milk. Meanwhile, a builder last year expressed his shock after the Queen made him a cuppa. While working at Buckingham Palace, he said he was offered a cup of tea and a woman returned, saying, "I've put your tea on the table here". When he looked up, he saw the Queen leaving the room.

There is still turnaround potential?

Unilever’s chief executive, Scots businessman Alan Jope, said traditional “builder’s tea” drinkers are “not into experimenting”.

But there is hope by appealing more to young consumers who are “experience-seeking”.

And the tea drinkers are still out there?

The UK Tea & Infusions Association say that approximately 70 million cups of coffee are drunk a day in Britain, but in the top spot is tea, with around 100 million cuppas a day enjoyed - almost 36 billion per year.

MAUREEN SUGDEN