A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car.
The 51-year-old was walking along Rodney Street in Glasgow when he was struck by a BMW travelling west at around 5.45pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff described his condition as serious.
Police said the driver of the car was not injured but has been left badly shaken by what happened.
Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened near to the junction with Bairds Brae.
They are particularly keen to obtain any dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Road Policing Officers in Glasgow via 101, quoting incident number 2766 of Tuesday February 4 2020.
