The SNP should work with Labour to remove Boris Johnson at the next general election before looking for another referendum on independence, according to Nicola Sturgeon’s former top adviser.

Noel Dolan, writing in the Daily Record, said a “consultative referendum” – floated by some in the independence movement as a way to bypass Westminster – would be “worse than useless”.

The former aide, who worked with the First Minister when she was health secretary, said the SNP would need a revived Labour Party to help combat the Tories in Westminster, if the Prime Minister continues to reject requests for the powers to hold another referendum.

Unless triggered by a vote in the House of Commons, the next general election will be held in 2024.

He wrote: “The only way to remove the Tory roadblock to a second referendum is to remove the Tories at a general election.

“And the only way to win the next UK general election is for the Labour Party and the SNP to work together.”

During last year’s general election campaign, the SNP said it was open to some sort of working relationship with the Labour Party, which refused to be drawn on the issue.

Mr Dolan also said the election of Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader would help to stabilise the party.

Noel Dolan tipped Sir Keir Starmer as the ‘probable’ leader of the Labour Party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added: “For that recovery to lead to a Labour government in four or five years, it is likely to need the support of a big block of SNP MPs.

“Sturgeon and Starmer will hopefully meet soon after Starmer is elected to discuss how they might work together.

“These are two serious politicians of stature and they could make a deal stick despite the inevitable complaints that would come from both sides.”

Labour’s current leadership candidates are split on the issue of a second referendum.

Mr Starmer told journalists during a visit to Holyrood last week that an SNP majority in next year’s Scottish Parliament elections would constitute a mandate for another referendum – although he advocated for a more federal UK where many more powers are given to the devolved administration.