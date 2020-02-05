THE state-owned company behind Calmac was “remarkably difficult” and “aggressive” during the botched £97m contract for two ferries, MSPs have heard.

Luke van Beek, a former independent adviser to the Scottish Government on shipbuilding, said some Caledonian Asset Management Ltd (CMAL) actions were “very unhelpful”.

Mr van Beek made the claims to the Holyrood committee inquiry into how the contract for the vessels at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow went so disastrously wrong.

CMAL awarded the yard a £97m contract for the CalMac boats in early 2015.

However the contract was plagued by significant design changes, delays and disputes over cost, with the yard’s management and CMAL blaming each other.

Ferguson Marine went into administration last year before being nationalised.

The boats are expected to cost double the original price and be delivered four years late.

The Scottish Government has also written down £45m of taxpayer-funded loans to Ferguson Marine to help it through cash flow problems, taking the total bill to around £250m.

At the time, the Government said the loans were to help the yard diversify and attract new work.

Around 95 per cent of the design work on the vessels has still not been agreed after five years.

Mr van Beek said CMAL should have agreed most of the design and build specifications before the work on the design and build contract began.

However he also said Ferguson Marine should not have started work on the boats before the design was agreed.

Ferguson’s ultimately had to rip out some work and start over because of design changes.

Mr van Beek said: “I would not have done it. I would have said this is just not specified enough.”

He added: “There were faults on both sides - no doubt about it.”

The committee previously heard that the relationship between Ferguson Marine managers and CMAL broke down completely in the latter stage of the contract, and work ground to a standstill.

Mr van Beek confirmed the relationship had broken down to the point where it became “very adversarial”, and that he had informed SNP Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

He said he had met with CMAL bosses on several occasions.

He said: “On every occasion I met with them they were remarkably difficult to deal with.

“On at least two occassions they were very aggressive.”

He added: “There were some things that CMAL were doing that were very unhelpful.

“On top of all that they were adamant they did not really want to discuss ways of making the situation better.”

He said CMAL had “no interest” in compromising and rejected one idea “out of hand”.

He said: “They thought it would be better that Ferguson’s went into administration.

“I saw first hand and had some very difficult meetings with CMAL where they had no interest in compromising.”

He said he had been surprised his recommendation that the dispute be settled through arbitration was not taken up and the yard was ultimately nationalised.

“CMAL absolutely refused to consider it,” he said.

He also said CMAL did not actually want the specific type of vessels being built by Ferguson, in particular they did not want to be dual fuel, meaning they could use Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) as well as traditional diesel.

“I never got an answer as to why these ships were dual fuel,” he said.

Mr van Beek also confirmed the public loans were "significantly aligned" to helping through cash flows problems, rather than the other uses claimed by the SNP Government in public.

Jim McColl, the Scottish billionaire whose Clyde Blowers empire bought Ferguson Marine out of a previous administration in 2014.

The engineering tycoon, who gives evidence to the inquiry later today, has rejected criticism of the yard and who opposed its nationalisation.

A member of Nicola Sturgeon’s Council of Economic Advisers, he recently accused the SNP Government of “abusing its power in order to bury its role” in the collapse of Ferguson’s.