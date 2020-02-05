FAILINGS in the care system for children and young people have cost Scotland £1.6 billion, an unprecedented review has found, as it called for a “radical overhaul” of existing structures.

The Independent Care Review outlined the human and economic cost of the current provision and its failures for the first time.

It revealed a system that is “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling for far too many children and their families”.

Chair Fiona Duncan said too many childhoods “have been lost to a system that serves its own convenience rather than those within it”.

She said: “I have heard countless stories of when the care system gets it wrong; separation, trauma, stigma and pain.”

She added: “The Care Review has listened to what care experienced people have said needs to change and those voices have driven its work and underpins its conclusions.

“It has sought to understand how the system feels to those who live and work in and around it. And it has produced the what, how, why and when of what needs to happen next.

“This is a radical blueprint for a country that loves, nurtures and cherishes its children. This is Scotland's chance to care for its children, the way all good parents should.”

The Care Review calculated that services which deliver and surround the care system cost £1.2 billion annually.

This includes children and families support services; Children’s Panels; Children’s Hearings Scotland; Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration as well as the delivery of other universal services like education and mental health to children in care.

It calculated the cost of the care system letting down children and their families at £1.6 billion.

This is a combination of £875 million in meeting the needs care experienced people have as a result of the system failing them and £732 million in lost income tax and national insurance.

The review listened to more than 5,500 experiences.

It said the balance of power must be upended to listen to children and young people, while there must be a focus on building and maintaining life-long relationships.

“Scotland must parent, not process, children so there is no difference between the lives of children in care and their peers,” it insisted.

“Families must be kept together wherever it is safe to do so. Families must get the support that is right for them at the earliest opportunity and it must be flexible, consistent, patient and free from stigma.

“This will mean that more children can live a safe, happy life at home with their families.”

The report identified five foundations for change, with over 80 specific changes that must be made to transform how Scotland cares for children and families as well as the unpaid and paid workforce.

Nicola Sturgeon thanked those who carried out and took part in the reports.

The First Minister said: “In 2016 I accepted a challenge to listen to the experiences of 1,000 looked-after young people because I knew the care system needed a transformation and I wanted to hear first-hand what had to change.

“These early conversations inspired me to announce an independent root-and-branch review of the care system.

“So for the first time ever the voices of people with experience of the care sector have been, and will continue to be, at the heart of shaping care policy.

“Over 5,500 people, including care experienced individuals and their families, as well as paid and unpaid care workers, took the time to discuss their thoughts, feelings and experiences to highlight where things are going well and where we need to improve.

“I have had the privilege of meeting many young people with experience of care who are doing extremely well, I have also been given the chance to see the dedication, commitment and passion of those who work in the care sector.

“But I’ve also heard some extremely difficult stories which portray the care sector as bureaucratic and even unfeeling.

“It is clear that despite the efforts of those within the system, the actual experience of too many people in care is not what we want it to be.

“We will keep listening to and working with care experienced people because the case for transformational change is now unarguable and their voice must shape that change.

“We will work with them and with local authorities, care providers and others to deliver that change as quickly and as safely as possible.”