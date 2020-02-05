Fire crews have tackled blaze at a clubhouse near George Watson's College in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire at Watsonian Cricket Club around 9.23am.

Images on social media showed a number of appliances at Myrside Road as smoke billowed into the sky.

The clubhouse at Myreside is on fire this morning @BBCScotlandNews @gavincorbett. Two crews dealing with it pic.twitter.com/CqmRIHebKW — Jarlath Flynn (@JarlathFlynn) February 5, 2020

Police are also attending the incident and the surrounding roads have been closed.

No one is believed to be injured and the fire is now under control.

The principal of George Watson's thanked the emergency services in a tweet.

Melvyn Roffe said: "Regret to confirm that a fire was discovered at Myreside Pavilion this morning. No one injured and now under control. Thank you @fire_scot and other emergency services for your rapid and effective response. @GWC_News will update on any implications after 1.30pm."

Regret to confirm that a fire was discovered at Myreside Pavilion this morning. No one injured and now under control. Thank you @fire_scot and other emergency services for your rapid and effective response. @GWC_News will update on any implications after 1.30pm. — Melvyn Roffe (@roffeme) February 5, 2020

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire on Myreside Road, Edinburgh around 9.23am.

"We mobilised six appliances to the incident.

"Fire crews remain on the scene."