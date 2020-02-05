A Labour MP has hit out at ‘sexist’ critics who chastised her for wearing an outfit showing part of her shoulder in the House of Commons.

Tracy Brabin was raising a point of order in the Commons on the government’s decision to exclude certain journalists from a Brexit briefing when social media users criticised her for her choice of clothing.

Several suggested the off-the-shoulder top was ‘inappropriate’ for parliament.

But the shadow culture secretary hit back at the ‘misogynistic’ criticism, later calling out the “absurd” claims as “everyday sexism.”

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not....

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.



Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder... 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF — Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020

The Bately and Spen MP later took to Twitter to respond, writing that she was “not a slag, hungover, a tart, about to breastfeed, a slapper, drunk, or just been banged over a wheelie bin'”

Her Tweet continued: “Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder…”

During the election campaign, Brabin spoke out against activists from her own party for including “elements of misogyny” in their campaigns to unseat rival female MPs.

In an appearance on the ITV morning programme Lorraine, she said: “We’re talking about shoulders, in the grand scheme of things, there is so much else to discuss, it does feel slightly silly, but I had the chance to push back on behalf of other women.”

“We have a duty to call out everyday sexism, but also to protect our young girls and give them the confidence to challenge and stand up for how they want to look.”