Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan has denied launching an “attack on the BBC” as she confirmed a “detailed look at the future of the TV licence model itself”.

The Government has launched a consultation on decriminalising licence fee evasion.

Speaking in central London, Baroness Morgan said “the licence fee will remain in place” for the Charter period ending in December 2027.

“However,” she added, “we must all be open minded about the future of the licence fee beyond this point”.

She hit back at suggestions that the moves could be seen as an effort to suppress the BBC, which hit controversy during the election.

“I don’t think anyone should interpret today’s announcement or discussion about the licence fee… as any kind of attack on the BBC,” she said, calling it a “cherished British institution”.

It is important to “understand the ways in which the BBC is funded”, she said, and there should be “more transparency about funding”.

Baroness Morgan added: “Anybody who’s been campaigning in recent years standing on doorsteps will know there is more and more talk about, ‘Why do I pay the licence fee, what do I get for it?'”

It was “the Government’s duty to shine a light” on funding issues, she said.

She said the “pace” of change in the broadcasting industry “is fast and it’s only going to get faster,” adding that “public service broadcasting is too important to allow it to become a historical relic like Blockbuster”.

People will be asked for their views on whether criminal sanctions for the non-payment of the licence fee should be replaced by an alternative enforcement scheme.

Any move to decriminalise licence fee evasion will not come into effect until April 2022, according to the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport.

The BBC said any proposals to decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee should be considered at the time of the settlement.

“A detailed Government-commissioned review found the current system to be the fairest and most effective.

“It did not recommend change, in part because the current system is effective in ensuring payment with very few people ever going to prison,” the BBC said.

Any changes “must be fair to law-abiding licence fee payers and delivered in a way that doesn’t fundamentally undermine the BBC’s ability to deliver the services they love”, the broadcaster added.