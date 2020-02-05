A NEW transport strategy drawn up by the SNP Government has been condemned as “meaningless drivel”.

The Scottish Greens sharply criticised the plans, which came on the eve of the publication of the Scottish Budget.

The Greens have helped the minority SNP administration pass its last three tax and spending plans.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the new “national transport strategy” would help protect the climate and improve lives over the next two decades.

It sets out the role of transport in reducing inequalities, tackling the climate emergency and helping to deliver inclusive economic growth while improving health and wellbeing.

But Scottish Greens transport spokesman John Finnie said it could barely be described as a strategy at all.

He said: “Transport emissions are playing a significant role in our climate and public health emergencies.

“This document may acknowledge that, but without any real strategy to lower them it is meaningless drivel.

“Phrases like ‘sustainable investment hierarchy’ are cheap when the Scottish Government continues to commit to billions on expanding our congestion-filled roads while leaving whole communities without any access to public transport.

“The four priorities laid out by the Transport Secretary, reducing inequality, climate action, inclusive growth and health and wellbeing, could all be tackled by serious investment and control of public transport. Where is the commitment to do that?

“Encouraging sustainable and active travel will take radical action to make those the easiest options for people, especially for those making short journeys. In an emergency, action needs to be taken quickly.

“This document suggests very little will be done in 20 years. Without commitments to that radical action, this can barely be described as a strategy at all.”

The Scottish Government said more than 60 organisations and 6,500 individuals had made a contribution to the document.

There were 1200 responses to the consultation last year.

The strategy seeks to outline the actions that must be taken to meet ambitious climate change targets.

These include technological change to ultra-low emission vehicles, altering people’s travel behaviour through improved use of public and active travel modes, as well as a reduction in the demand for unsustainable transport.

Mr Matheson said: “Our shared vision is for a sustainable, inclusive, safe and accessible transport system, helping to deliver a healthier, fairer and more prosperous Scotland for communities, businesses and visitors.

“One where people choose walking and cycling or public transport over other modes and where our businesses make sustainable choices to support the reliable delivery of goods and services.

“Transport plays an important role in delivering the society we want and inclusiveness and equality are at the heart of our new Strategy.

“While we tackle inequalities, our actions will reduce poverty, in particular child poverty, by improving access to jobs, education and training as well as to key services.

“We are already putting the building blocks in place, bringing forward transformational long term funding for bus infrastructure of over half a billion pounds, helping reduce journey times and improve reliability.

“We have committed to decarbonising our railways by 2035 and we are maintaining record investment in active travel.”

John Lauder, chief executive of walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said the strategy is a “recognition of how much the way we travel matters to people, our places and the planet”.

He said: “The strategy is one of the signs that climate change and reducing carbon emissions has to be central to Scotland’s future.

“But it also shows that we can do this in a way that improves the health of all the people of Scotland at the same time.

“Prioritising healthy travel and reducing carbon emissions demands that we make it easier for people to choose to walk and cycle for more of their everyday journeys.

"Helping more people to walk and cycle gets people more physically active, helps to reduce air pollution and can cut our carbon emissions.

“There is no doubt that there are significant challenges and tough choices ahead.

!Sustrans Scotland, with support from partners, is already delivering projects that make it easier for people to walk and cycle.

“We are ready to help deliver this vision for a transport system that puts people, place and planet first.”