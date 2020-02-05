Over 30 patients have been tested for coronavirus so far in Scotland and all results have been negative.
The update comes as the death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, with Chinese authorities reporting 490 fatalities and an increase in the number of cases to 24,324.
The Foreign Office has urged all British nationals to leave China and is scheduling its last evacuation flight from the country.
READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics chief raises concerns over fast-spreading disease
The Scottish Government said 31 people had returned negative test results when screen for the virus.
A spokesperson added it would continue to monitor the situation closely and is work with the World Health Organisation and international community.
There have been two confirmed cases in the UK so far, with both patients being treated in northern England.
READ MORE: Two Brits among thousands quarantined after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise in Japan
A total of 94 UK nationals and family members have already been evacuated to Britain from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak – on two flights which arrived on Friday and Sunday.
The PA news agency understands 165 Britons and their dependants remain in Hubei province, while 108 people had requested assistance to leave as of the early hours of Wednesday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.