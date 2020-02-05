Four people have been charged as part of a probe into human trafficking across the East and West of Scotland.

Operation Risbalit targeted six addresses in Alloa, Cowdenbeath, Inverkeithing and Glasgow as part of the investigation into the illegal movement of people.

The probe, supported by national counter-terror and financial crime experts, was lead by Edinburgh’s public protection unit

Three men, aged 23, 24 and 41 and a woman, 25, were arrested and charged with human trafficking offences at Falkirk and Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court respectively.

Immigation enforcement officers also raided properties in Bathgate, Bonnyrigg, Edinburgh and Stirling as part of the operation.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said:"Extensive inquiries were undertaken by Police Scotland and supported by a number of other agencies and this culminated in the arrest of four people, who have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all the officers and partners involved in this operation for their support and dedication throughout.

"Identifying human trafficking and supporting victims of such offences is a top priority for Police Scotland. Operation Risbalit is an Edinburgh-led inquiry, but our officers will continue to liaise with key counterparts both nationally within Scotland and the UK.”

DI Fairbairn added: "I want the public to be assured that any report of human trafficking will be treated with the utmost seriousness and investigated thoroughly to bring perpetrators to justice.

"If you have any concerns that someone in your community may have been trafficked, or if you are a victim of this crime and wish to report it to police, please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."