THEY didn't get to travel with Toto or saunter down the yellow brick road, but a group of pensioners can at least say they met the Wizard of Oz.

And just like Dorothy, they found out that they feel better when they know there's a person behind the curtain and not just a mysterious, all-knowing machine.

A study of older people has revealed that they learn new skills better when they believe they are being taught by another person, and switch off when they think the instructions are coming from a computer.

Scientists looking to find out how those in their later years interact and respond to technology set up an experiment where they were first given tasks to complete by a teacher, and then by a computer speaking with a "synthetic" voice.

Researchers used a technique known as the Wizard of Oz system to create the illusion that the task the study group were performing were being set with either human input or through artificial intelligence, but on both occasions they were in fact interacting with a person.

Just like in the famous tale featuring Munchkinland and the Wicked Witch of the East, the system 'hides' the fact its is completely run by people and allows its subject believe they are receiving automated instructions half of the time.

And despite there being no difference between the tests, those taking part responded differently when they did not think a human touch was involved.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh tested the problem solving skills of 24 older adults aged 60-85 years.

During the experiment people were slower and less accurate when they thought they were interacting with a machine and not a human.

The study also found people became less decisive and took fewer details onboard when they thought the computer was in charge, with scientists noting that they changed their answers more, and were less likely to remember the specifics of the experiment an hour after the task was finished.

Participants were given spoken instructions and asked to arrange information and complete a task. Results showed that participants’ outcomes were poorer when they believed they were learning with a computer.

They were faster, more accurate and took fewer turns to complete the tasks when they believed the instructions were created and provided by a person.

Experts say that people’s perception about who or what system they were working had a "medium to large" effect on people’s differences in performance.

The report states: "While both systems were identical, the human system used natural speech and the computer system used synthetic speech.

"A learning effect was observed in both conditions. However, participants took longer to complete the task when they believed they were interacting with a computer, were less accurate in their answers, changed their answers more, and recalled them with less detail after a delay, compared to when they believed they were interacting with a human.

"These findings suggest that beliefs about agency affect how efficiently and how accurately older adults learn with technology, which has implications for computer mediated support in aging."

In the Wizard of Oz story, The supposedly all-powerful sorcerer is revealed to be a middle-aged man who creating an illusion through machinery and special effects.

The trick is so good that even the main characters are fooled and do his bidding, before finding out the truth.

Researchers say the findings of the experiment may help develop a better understanding of how efficiently and accurately older adults learn using technology, and whether it is better to rely on a human teacher instead.

It is hoped that the study, which was carried out at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences, may also aid the development of computerised systems to help and support older people.

Dr Catherine Crompton, of the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences, said: “An increasing number of systems to help older adults live independently depend on computerised activities, although little is known about how people interact with these systems and how they learn from them.

"These findings suggest that beliefs affect how efficiently older people learn with technology, which could be taken into account when making technology systems user-friendly.”