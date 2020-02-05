Scottish football pundit Michael Stewart has been 'taken off duty' from commentating on Hearts' Premiership clash with Kilmarnock for BBC Radio Scotland just hours before kick-off, according to reports.

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder has been under-fire following criticism of Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on Monday night's episode of Sportsound.

READ MORE: BBC Scotland apologises over pundit Michael Stewart's Rangers rant

The BBC issued an apology over Stewart's comments on Tuesday, with presenter Kenny McIntyre saying : "Before we get to tonight's topics we apologise to James Traynor for the discussion on Sportsound last night.

"It was not fair and balanced and he did not have the opportunity to respond.

"On this occasion we did not adhere to our editorial values and standards and we have reminded those concerned of their responsibility to follow our guidelines while working for the BBC."

However, the Scottish Sun reports Stewart has been dropped by the broadcaster for tonight's coverage from Tynecastle.

READ MORE: Man charged after Rangers star Alfredo Morelos car 'tampering'

He will be on BT Sport this evening alongside Chris Sutton, Gordon Strachan and Stephen Craigan for Celtic's game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Highlights show Sportscene is due to be on television tomorrow night but it is currently unknown if Stewart will be taking part of the programme that he regularly co-hosts.