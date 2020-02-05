THE Senate has acquitted US President Donald Trump of charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress in a historic impeachment trial.

The votes - 52-48 and 53-47 - fell well short of the two-thirds majority needed to remove the president from office.

All Democrats and one Republican - Mitt Romney - voted against the president on the abuse of power vote.

But the second vote on whether Mr Trump obstructed Congress was partisan - with all Democrats voting to convict and all Republicans voted to acquit.

Democrats charged Mr Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

Now they will have have to wait until the November election to try to end his presidency.

President Trump had been accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.

The Trump campaign said in a statement: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people.

"The do-nothing Democrats know they can't beat him, so they had to impeach him."

Chief Justice Roberts, who presided over the Senate trial, made the historic announcement saying: "Donald John Trump, President of the United States, is found not guilty."

"It is therefore ordered and adjudged" that the president is acquitted on both charges of impeachment.

Mr Romney broke tradition by joining a united Democratic Party in voting to convict the president for wrongdoing over his Ukraine dealings.​

The Utah Republican said in a speech on the floor of the Senate that Mr Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust”, though he said president’s acquittal was nearly all but certain given a Republican majority — which has stood by Mr Trump’s side throughout the impeachment process.