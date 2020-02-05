Boris Johnson called Nicola Sturgeon “that bloody Wee Jimmy Krankie woman” during a meeting at Downing Street about the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, it has been claimed.
According to The Sun, the remark was made after Claire Perry O'Neill, the former COP26 President, suggested the Prime Minister offer Ms Sturgeon a formal role at the summit.
A witness told the paper that Mr Johnson reponded by saying: "Over my f****** dead body."
He allegedly added: "I’m not being driven out of Scotland by that bloody Wee Jimmy Krankie woman.”
The remark is a reference to Janette Tough, 72, who played schoolboy Jimmy in 1980s Scottish comedy The Krankies.
The official told The Sun: “It was an extraordinary reaction from the Prime Minister, and not how many of us thought he should handle the Nicola Sturgeon problem at all”.
Ms O'Neill was unceremoniously sacked as COP26 President in a phone call on Brexit Day.
She later accused Mr Johnson of "playground politics" after he "heartily and saltily rebutted" her idea of giving Ms Sturgeon a role at the summit.
A No10 spokesman denied the PM made the Jimmy Krankie comment.
However, a Downing Street source told The Sun that Mr Johnson did express “strong views about the first minister’s official role”, which included swear words.
