Public finance minister Kate Forbes will set out the Scottish Government’s £43 billion spending plans at Holyrood today.

The Budget announcement was due to take place in December, but a delay to the UK Government’s spending pledges led to a postponement.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay stood down on Thursday morning following allegations he sent inappropriate messages to a teenage boy, meaning Forbes will be the first woman to take charge of a budget announcement in Scotland.

Mr Mackay previously described the uncertainty caused by both Brexit and the Budget delay as “unacceptable”.

Chancellor Sajid Javid will unveil the Treasury’s tax and spending plans in March.

Due to their position as a minority Government, the SNP will need the support of other parties to get their spending proposals approved in Holyrood.

What do the other parties want?

Three of the four other parties have set out demands they say must be satisfied to win their backing for the Budget.

The Scottish Greens have been unequivocal that this must be a budget fit for the climate emergency. The party’s co-leader Patrick Harvie said they have put forward “constructive proposals”, including extending free bus travel to young people.

Environmental group Friends of the Earth has joined calls from the Greens to slash spending on new road projects – which the campaign group claimed has cost the Scottish Government £2.5 billion in the last three budgets.

The group also said steps to reduce the use of fossil fuels should be considered a “red line” by any party looking to back the budget.

Meanwhile, the Tories want an increase in funding for local authorities, £15.4 million for residential rehab beds and £50 million for Police Scotland.

Finance spokesman Murdo Fraser also demanded money for new plans to tackle homelessness after new figures revealed Scotland had the worst death rate for those sleeping rough in the UK.

Scottish Labour also believe bus travel should be free for young people, adding there should be a “fair deal” for local authorities and further and higher education.

What can we expect?

Prior to his resignation, Derek Mackay said the climate emergency would be at the heart of his spending plans, while money for public services is also expected to be allocated.

Earlier this week, the finance secretary said: “The global climate emergency was at the centre of our Programme for Government and will be a priority theme in the budget this week.

“We have already put in place the most ambitious climate legislation and targets of any country including decarbonising Scotland’s railways by 2035 and making the Highlands and Islands the world’s first net zero aviation region by 2040.

“This budget will set out how our spending plans and investments will help us achieve these ambitions.”

He added: “We will also provide certainty for local government and vital public services.

“Despite the delay to the UK Government announcing its budget, we will confirm individual local authority funding allocations, having already announced that we are giving them the flexibility to increase their council tax levels by up to three per cent in real terms.

“In a period of great uncertainty caused by Brexit, the national interest demands that the Scottish Parliament passes this budget in good order, and I urge all parties to work constructively to ensure that happens.”