More than 20,500 complaints have been made to Glasgow City Council about nuisance noise over the past three years, figures show - including almost 140 about ice-cream van chimes.

Glasgow ranked second for nuisance noise amongst some of the UK’s most heavily populated cities.

The highest number of complaints - 6,985 - were received for amplified music while nuisance noise from ‘entertainment’ such as pubs and clubs attracted 2,710 calls and emails.

Neighbour noise categorised as ‘voices, banging and football’ was the subject of 1,936 complaints to the local authority while only one complaint has been received about aircraft noise in three years.

Neighbour DIY projects were also a steady source of complaints with 307 received over the past three years while Glasgow’s ice-cream vans generated 138 complaints.

The council operates a code of practice for vans, which sets conditions on times, volume and the duration that chimes can be sounded.

It includes that playing time should not exceed four seconds, chimes should only be played once on the approach to each stopping place, chimes should never be played when the van is stationary or within 50 metres of schools (during school hours), hospitals or churches (on Sundays).

A Freedom of Information request found the council received a total of 20,521 complaints from 2016 to 2019, behind Leeds which recorded the highest number at 27,316.

Noise caused by construction and burglar alarms was also a major gripe, attracting 1,241 complaints while barking dogs generated 1179 calls or emails.