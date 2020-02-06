Irn Bru manufacturer AG Barr is scrapping fossil fuels.

The soft drinks company struck a deal with a Swedish renewable energy giant to make its factories more eco-friendly.

The ten-year deal will mean renewable electricity is produced by wind farms in the UK.

Green energy will be used in the production sites in Cumbernauld, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes, Bucks.

Swedish firm Vattenfall will supply AG Barr with 22GWh per year from the firm’s wind farms in the UK – the equivalent electricity used by 6,000 UK homes annually.

Roger White, CEO of AG Barr, said: "We're always looking for new ways to innovate and we’re excited to work with Vattenfall, who specialise in doing things differently.

“Introducing 100 per cent renewable electricity across all our UK sites is a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals.”

Danielle Lane, country manager at Vattenfall UK said: “Our goal is to give our customers a life free from fossil fuel and we are delighted to provide AG Barr with a long term supply of home grown renewable energy.

“We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil free power for their business as they work towards net zero carbon emissions.”