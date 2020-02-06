NICOLA Sturgeon is to address MSPs on the sleaze crisis rocking her government.

The First Minister will make a statement on the resignation of Finance Secretary Derek Mackay shortly before noon.

Mr Mackay, 42, quit this morning after the Scottish Sun revealed he had sent inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old boy on social media.

The boy's mother called him "strange" and urged Ms Sturgeon to sack him.

Mr Mackay had been due to present his fourth budget this afternoon.

Tipped as a future SNP leader, the Renfrewshire North and West MSP now faces losing the party whip and the end of his political career.

It is understood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh offered Ms Sturgeon a 10-minute time slot before First Minister's Questions and she accepted.

In his resignation statement, Mr Mackay said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.

“I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

“I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

"Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down."

Ms Sturgeon said: "Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down.

"He has submitted his resignation as a government minister which I have accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required.

“The Minister for Public Finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish Government budget setting out our actions to support the economy, back our people and public services and tackle the climate crisis, and that remains my government's focus.”