News Politics LIVE: Scottish budget due on day Derek Mackay resigns as Finance Secretary By Herald Scotland Online Last updated: Hello, and welcome to The Herald's Politics Live blog on an extraordinary day at Holyrood. 5 comments Sorry, an error occurred. Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment Order by Oldest first Newest first Highest scored Lowest scored Loading comments... Suspend Last Updated: Reply Quote Edit Delete Report wrote: Post reply Save comment Cancel Are you sure you want to delete this comment? Yes, delete the comment No, keep the comment Report This Comment Report comment
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment