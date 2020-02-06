DEREK Mackay has resigned as Scotland’s Finance Secretary following a barrage of persistent messages he sent to a 16-year-old schoolboy, including one calling him “really cute”.

Mr Mackay, 42, is allaged to have sent 270 messages on Instagram and Facebook between August 2 last year and February 1.

They continued even after the boy revealed he was still in school, and then later said he was 16. Many were ignored by the teenager.

The messages, which were published by the Scottish Sun with some redactions to protect the identity of the boy, began on August 2, when Mr Mackay said “hey”.

A day later he is alleged to have asked for the schoolboy’s mobile number. He also asked where he stayed.

Between August 12 and August 18, Mr Mackay sent half a dozen messages until he got a response.

On September 8, he asked the teenager, who he had apparently never met, whether he followed Scottish rugby nations.

He said it was “nice to chat”, adding: “Although you might have to explain the rules of rugby to me before I go lol.”

The boy replied: “It’s really hard to explain it by text, it’s a lot easier to explain it while watching a game.”

Mr Mackay replied: “Is that an invite lol.”

When the teenager says he doesn’t have the money for that, the politician says: “I could take you?”

He then asks for the boy’s mobile number and receives it. He also asks if the teenager works.

The boy replies: “No I’m too busy with rugby and school.” Mr Mackay says “Ah.”

In a message which has now been deleted, the schoolboy claims Mr Mackay then revealed he is gay.

The teenager replies: “As long as your not trying anything with me I don’t mind u being gay.”

Days later, Mr Mackay asks the boy’s age and the teenager says he is 16.

On October 9, he says the boy is “welcome to come through” to the Scottish Parliament sometime.

He also suggests the teenager could help him deliver leaflets, and says he would cover the costs of the train fare.

He later asks: “You are pro-independence yeah?”

The boy replies: “Don’t really have an opinion tbh.”

Mr Mackay writes: “But you want to help me out yeah.”

On October 17, the boy agrees to travel to Bishopton train station to help Mr Mackay deliver leaflets.

The teenager says he needs to be home before 8pm, and Mr Mackay says: “Oh you will be finished long before then.”

He adds: “Unless you wanted to stay for dinner lol.”

The next day, the teenager says he won’t be able to make it because “my little brother split his head open and I’m in the hospital with him”.

The politician messages repeatedly over the next few weeks without receiving any replies, including writing: “I will stop messaging you if it’s bothering you sorry.”

Just days after this message, he continues contacting the teenager.

On November 27, Mr Mackay asks: “Would you want to go to a rugby reception in the Scottish Parliament?”

The boy says that “anything to do with rugby I’ll happily go to it”.

On December 8, Mr Mackay asks if the teenager has a busy week ahead. The boy says he has rugby and gym sessions planned.

Mr Mackay responds: “School?”

The boy replies: “Yeah school before all of that, I go straight from school to either rugby or the gym.”

Mr Mackay says the teenager is “very committed” and will “go far as a result” of his attitude.

The boy replies: “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Mr Mackay responds: “Good lad.”

On December 13, he again raises the Scottish Rugby Union event at the Scottish Parliament, and says he will cover the boy’s transport costs.

He says the teenager can be his guest. However, the event is postponed.

On December 25, Mr Mackay wishes the boy a Merry Christmas.

He also says: “Nice new haircut btw.”

At 11.34pm on Christmas Day, he messages the youngster to ask: “You still up.”

In the early hours of December 27, the two have another conversation and Mr Mackay again says: “You are looking good with that new haircut.”

He called the boy “cute”, adding: “You don’t mind compliments.”

The teenager replies: “Not at all.”

Mr Mackay then writes: “Good. And our chats are between us?”

When the boy says they are, Mr Mackay adds: “Cool, to be honest I think you are really cute.

“Is that ok? Just as long as you know, but you can delete that message lol.”

Between December 27 and January 31, Mr Mackay messages the boy ten times without reiving a response, including saying: “Hope I didn’t offend.”

On January 31, the boy said he accidentally posted a thumbs up emoji and then deleted it.

Mr Mackay wrote: “You removed a message lol.”

The next day, he added: “What was the message?”