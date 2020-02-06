Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted the union is “at the heart of our nation”, as he welcomed contributions made in the Commons by the SNP.

DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) had asked the Commons Leader whether a report by Lord Andrew Dunlop into devolution will be published.

Former prime minister Theresa May announced last July that she had asked Lord Dunlop to lead an independent review into the structures of the UK Government to ensure they are set up to “realise fully all the benefits of being a United Kingdom”.

In the Commons on Thursday, Mr Paisley said: “Lord Dunlop was asked to write a report on promoting the union.

“When is that report going to be published? Is it going to be published, will the findings be debated, and will there be a debate on the benefits of the union?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said he shares a desire with Mr Paisley to promote the union.

He said: “I think we see the benefits of the union every day, not least in the contribution (Mr Paisley) makes to our debates, but even indeed from our friends on the benches there (the SNP) who in spite of the fact they don’t really approve of this place, make a wonderful contribution and keep our debates going extraordinarily well.

“The union is at the heart of our nation, the Prime Minister has made himself minister for the union and I share (Mr Paisley’s) desire to promote the union at every possible occasion.”