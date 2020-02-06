A CHILD abuse expert has said the messages between Derek Mackay and a 16-year-old schoolboy should be passed to the police.

Jim Gamble, former head of the multi-agency Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre, raised concerns over “patterns” of behaviour.

The Scottish Sun, which published the messages, initially showed the expert a redacted transcript disguising Mr Mackay’s identity, before showing him the full conversations.

Mr Gamble told the paper: “When I initially viewed the redacted transcript my overall impression was that at best, this was an inappropriate and concerning conversation between an older individual and a teenager.

“Given the unredacted conversation highlights that the adult is a person of influence, my assessment remains unchanged.

“It is worthy of note that the adult asks whether the teenager works at an early stage, so he may claim he thought he was speaking to an adult.

“That said, he then finds out that the teenager is in school and later in the engagement he establishes his exact age as 16.

“The conversation is on the borderline of flirtation and becomes more and more persistent.

“The offers made to the teenager – work and rugby events – increase and are clearly focused on arranging an actual meeting.”

Mr Gamble said the age of consent is 16 and there was “no mention” of sex in the messages.

Elsewhere, he said: “I think this information should be passed to Police Scotland for them to review as a wider context.

“More information would help to develop a fuller understanding of intent.”