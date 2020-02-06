THE police have confirmed they are looking into the background to Derek Mackay’s resignation as finance secretary and appealed for information from the public.

Police Scotland said it had not received any complaint of criminality, but was "assessing" the media reports into Mr Mackay apparently grooming a 16-year-old schoolboy.

The 42-year-old MSP resigned from the finance brief on the eve of the Scottish budget after saying he had been “foolish” and apologising to the boy and his family.

Mr Mackay had contacted the youngster without knowing his age, and had later called him “cute” and asked him for secrecy after learning he was at school.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs today that Mr Mackay’s behaviour had been unacceptable and he had been suspended from the SNP and the parliamentary group at Holyrood.

There are now calls for him to resign as an MSP as well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have not received any complaint of criminality, however, we are currently assessing available information from media reporting and would encourage anyone with information to please come forward.

“Police Scotland will always listen to anyone who wishes to seek advice or formally report a matter to us."