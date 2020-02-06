FINANCE secretary Derek Mackay was the focus for Thursday's opinion pages for negative and positive reasons.

As the Scottish Sun passed judgment on its story that the 42-year-old favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon had allegedly messaged a 16-year-old boy over a six-month period and told him he was "cute" others were discussing his role in presenting the budget and his part in the nation's ferry 'fiasco'.

The Scottish Sun

The leader focussed on its story that finance secretary Derek Mackay had messaged a 16-year-old boy over a six-month period on social media and told him he was "cute".

Before the 42-year-old favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon resigned, the paper said that at best the communications revealed an "astonishing lack of judgment".

At worst they showed "a sinister pattern of manipulative behaviour".

"If he is capable of a course of action which is at least extremely reckless and, at worst, downright sinister, can he be trusted with the responsibilities of office," asked the paper.

"The very first paragraph of the Ministerial Code of Conduct sets out clearly that ministers have a duty 'to maintain high standards of behaviour and to behave in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety'.

"Could anybody honestly say Mr Mackay has done that?

"Ms Sturgeon, according to the Ministerial Code, is the 'ultimate judge of the standards of behaviour expected of a minister'.

"Today she has a big decision to make."

The Scotsman

The paper concentrated on Scotland' budget before finance secretary Derek Mackay resigned.

It warned that raising taxes to fund a public spending splurge would hit the Scottish economy.

"We hope Mackay has been able to find smarter ways to make Scotland's money go further through making efficiencies, cutting wasteful spending and, perhaps, being strong enough to make tough, potentially even unpopular, decisions," the leader said.

"If he has done this, then all those who value sound finances in Government should give him some credit for it because there will be plenty of people who will criticise Mackay and the Scottish Government most vociferously. As we have said many times before, the key to fixing Scotland's problems is to get the economy going. We are at the dawn of a new industrial revolution and there are opportunities aplenty.

"The government's job should be to help, rather than hinder, our businesses to take them."

Scottish Daily Mail

The newspaper's editorial focussed on Scotland's ferry 'fiasco' which has seen two lifeline part-built vessels "left to rust"

A Holyrood committee had heard that Nicola Sturgeon and her senior ministers were to blame for the spiralling price tag - now over £200 million.

It said some of the most damning testimony came from Mr McColl - who is now lobbying for a public inquiry, with evidence on oath.

"Finance Secretary Derek Mackay... stands accused of 'defaming' Mr McColl and his company - a grave charge against a minister in a position that requires the highest possible degree of trust," said the paper.

"We are asked, repeatedly, to believe that the SNP could be the architect of an independent state.

"But this fiasco - one of the worst to hit Holyrood since devolution in 1999 - has shattered any remaining vestige of public confidence in the ability of the Nationalist hierarchy to get to grips with its core task of basic governance."

The Times

The paper called for an end to the "anachronistic" BBC licence fee, and suggests that it should move to a subscription model.

Put simply, the corporation is using state money to undermine commercial rivals," said the editorial. "As competitors have grown it has scaled up in response. It competes for ratings, drawing viewers away from the flagship programmes of other broadcasters.

"Perhaps even more troubling are the corporation's ambitions as a publisher, of which it is the nation's largest. Here The Times should declare an interest as a digital publisher that has to pay its way through subscriptions.

"The BBC offers free features, digests, news, analysis, and Buzzfeed-style listicles. This puts unfair strain on a beleaguered national press, not to mention a dying local one.

"The royal charter is not due for renewal until 2027 but that is too long to wait for an overhaul. Decriminalising the licence fee is necessary but a subscription model should follow. A slimmed down corporation offering content that people are prepared to pay for can succeed. Lady Morgan is surely right to warn that if the BBC fails to innovate, it runs the risk of becoming as redundant as Blockbuster video stores."