FOOTBALL pundit Michael Stewart has been dropped from all BBC sports shows as discussions are held over his rant about Rangers communications chief Jim Traynor.

The development comes as it emerged he was replaced again by the BBC - this time as a regular pundit of its Sportscene show, as the row over his comments continued.

As the taxpayer-funded broadcaster remained silent on what was happening with Mr Stewart, behind the scenes he had been replaced by another Scottish international-turned-pundit, James McFadden.

As the show started, there was no explanation from presenter Jonathan Sutherland about the disappearance of Mr Stewart, who was billed to join Steven Thompson on the regular look back at the latest Scottish Premiership action.

Afterwards the BBC broke its silence, saying: "Our editorial guidelines were not adhered to on Sportsound on Monday and we’re still in discussions to ensure there’s no repeat of that in future. While those discussions continue, Michael Stewart will not appear on any of our sports programmes."

It comes after the football pundit was 'taken off duty' from commentating on Hearts' Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock for BBC Radio Scotland just hours before kick off, according to reports.

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder has been under-fire following criticism of Rangers PR chief Jim Traynor on Monday night's episode of Sportsound.

The show has not been made available as a podcast after Mr Stewart, launched into a heated debate over former sports journalist Jim Traynor, who leads the Ibrox club's communications.

The BBC issued an apology over Mr Stewart's comments on Tuesday, with presenter Kenny McIntyre saying : "Before we get to tonight's topics we apologise to James Traynor for the discussion on Sportsound last night.

"It was not fair and balanced and he did not have the opportunity to respond.

"On this occasion we did not adhere to our editorial values and standards and we have reminded those concerned of their responsibility to follow our guidelines while working for the BBC."

The Scottish Sun reported Mr Stewart had been dropped by the broadcaster for that night's coverage from Tynecastle.

He was, however, on BT Sport the same night alongside Chris Sutton, Gordon Strachan and Stephen Craigan for Celtic's game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

The row came after a discussion about an Alfredo Morelos interview, aired earlier in the day by Sky Sports, in which the Colombian striker said he had been subject to racial abuse "on and off the pitch" since moving to Scotland three years ago.

Earlier in the week, a man was charged with breach of the peace after allegedly tampering with the £20million-rated footballer's car.

A newspaper report on Sunday then claimed that the man - who had been found lurking next to the £150,000 motor - was a private investigator hired by his wife.

Michael Stewart was listed to appear.

Mr Stewart alleged the interview for Sky Sports with Mr Morelos in which he reportedly made allegations he had been racially abused in Scotland was staged to deflect from the impact of the story.

He went on to make accusations about Mr Traynor.

Mr Stewart also spoke about Mr Morelos' reported claims that he had been racially abused in Scotland in the Sky Sports interview and questioned the evidence.

Sky later issued an apology to Celtic and pulled the interview from their channel and social media platforms.

But Celtic said the response to their complaint was "inadequate" and have lodged an official complaint with TV watchdog Ofcom after Alfredo Morelos' mis-translated interview.

After the row over his comments erupted, Mr Stewart tweeted: "Impossible to thank everyone who has been in touch today, it’s been incredible the variety of people who’ve been in contact, but I appreciate every word of support and encouragement. I’ll keep saying it as I see it."

He tweeted a version in Spanish.