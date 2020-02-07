Calls are growing for a full public inquiry into the CalMac ferry fiasco following explosive evidence to a Holyrood inquiry.

Billionaire Jim McColl, pictured, claimed Nicola Sturgeon publicly announced his Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow would build two new CalMac ferries for £97 million before the price had been finalised, with disastrous consequences.

He told MSPs: “We were told because it had been publicly announced we were stuck with it.”

Meanwhile, a Scottish Government adviser said state ferry firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) never wanted the type of ferries under construction because of the fuel they used.

Mr McColl, a member of Ms Sturgeon’s Council of Economic Advisers, said he had been “shafted” by the Government and called for a full public inquiry.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Jamie Greene backed his call.

He said: “The First Minister, her Finance Secretary and a raft of SNP ministers must be properly held to account over their gross incompetence and negligence.

“Jim McColl is right in demanding that only a full public inquiry, with witnesses giving evidence under oath, will unearth why hundreds of millions of pounds of public money has been so badly mishandled by the SNP.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Mike Rumbles also said a public inquiry is needed “to resolve this farce”.

He said: “With Jim McColl and the Scottish Government engaging in claim and counter-claim, I believe that evidence delivered under oath would help us to get to the truth of the matter.

“SNP ministers and their shipping quango have already wasted £100m of taxpayers’ money. It’s time for some answers.”

Mr McColl’s Clyde Blowers empire bought Ferguson Marine, the last civilian shipyard on the Clyde, in 2014.

It was then awarded a contract to build two new dual-fuel CalMac ferries earmarked for Arran and the Hebrides.

However, design changes, delays and disputes mean the ferries are now expected to be four years late and cost twice the original price.

Ferguson Marine was nationalised in December after collapsing into administration.

The long-running fiasco is now the subject of an inquiry by Holyrood’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

On Wednesday, Mr McColl told MSPs that Ms Sturgeon publicly announced the deal would cost £97m despite the fact negotiations were ongoing.

The First Minister made the announcement on the morning of August 31, 2015, just hours before then Tory chancellor George Osborne visited the nearby Faslane nuclear submarine base to announce £500m of investment by the UK Government.

One member of the Holyrood inquiry previously told The Herald that Ms Sturgeon appeared to have been trying to “get one up” on the Tories. They said she should now give evidence.

Elsewhere, ex-commodore Luke van Beek, a former independent adviser to the Scottish Government on shipbuilding, told MSPs that CMAL was “remarkably difficult, “very adversarial” and “aggressive”.

However, he said: “There were faults on both sides, no doubt about it.”