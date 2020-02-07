By Tom Gordon and Alistair Grant

Derek Mackay’s fall from grace was as steep as it was startling.

The ebullient Finance Secretary had long been tipped as Nicola Sturgeon’s successor, a future First Minister in the making, a former SNP chair loved by his party, with the ability to make friends across the political divide.

Today, the Renfrewshire MSP faces calls to abandon politics, the only trade he has ever known, and head into the wilderness, an outcast at the age of 42.

Mr Mackay’s life changed around 6pm on Wednesday evening when the First Minister’s official spokesman received a phone call from Alan Muir, the editor of the Scottish Sun.

The paper had an extraordinary scoop. Around 270 texts and social media messages that Mr Mackay had sent a 16-year-old schoolboy between August and the start of February.

They showed the Finance Secretary had contacted the youngster out of the blue without knowing his age, indeed, he didn’t ask it for another six weeks, and had been eager to befriend him.

After passing on his personal mobile number, Mr Mackay repeatedly suggested the boy make trips to meet him, and offered to pay for transport.

He also invited him to dinner, and played on his love of rugby.

He praised his looks and called him “cute” and asked for their conversation to be kept a secret.

The boy became uncomfortable - “grossed out” at the “weird” tone, he said - and the two never met.

His mother learned about the situation last week and went to the press to demand Ms Sturgeon get rid of the “strange man”.

The paper didn’t share every detail, but it shared enough for the First Minister to confront Mr Mackay in his ministerial office that evening.

Hours before he was due to deliver the Scottish budget, one of the biggest days of the government calendar, the Finance Secretary found himself offering his resignation... and Ms Sturgeon accepted it.

Mr Mackay’s deputy, the public finance minister Kate Forbes, was asked to step up and present the budget in his absence and started cramming.

The Government did not make the information public right away. It let Mr Mackay call his family and friends.

It was only at 8am the next day that it put out his resignation statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

“Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down.”

Still calling him by his first name, Ms Sturgeon said: “Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required.”

However the tone hardened through the morning as MSPs arrived at Holyrood and read the messages in full and absorbed their implication.

This was not merely foolish, it was “grooming” and “predatory”.

MP Joanna Cherry QC, the SNP’s justice spokesperson at Westminster, tweeted: “Grooming behaviour is totally unacceptable & must be condemned without fear or favour. “

Rumours also swirled around Holyrood that one of Mr Mackay’s political enemies had hired private detectives to dig for dirt on him.

As calls grew for him to quit as an MSP as well as a minister, Ms Sturgeon made a statement on the crisis at First Minister’s Questions.

Instead of the usual tribal noise, the atmosphere was oddly subdued.

Mr Mackay was well liked, and MSPs on all sides appeared shaken.

Ms Sturgeon said that in light of reading the messages, further action had been taken against Mr Mackay.

“I can advise that he has this morning been suspended from both the SNP and our parliamentary group, pending further investigation,” she said.

“I think the conduct is unacceptable and I will not make any attempt to say otherwise or to minimise in any way its seriousness.

“Based on what I knew about this last night, it was clear to me then that Derek Mackay’s conduct fell far short of what is expected of a minister. Indeed, he offered his resignation to me and I accepted. It was not an option for him to remain in Government.”

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw, who had said he was “dismayed” at the news, probed whether Mr Mackay may have contacted other young people.

“The victim in all this is a 16-year-old boy and I have heard no mention of his welfare,” he said, noting the parliament took “issues of exploitation seriously”.

He asked Ms Sturgeon “whether the reputation of Scottish politics and of the Parliament can be maintained with the full confidence of the public, or even of Mr Mackay’s constituents, if he remains a member?”

He then read Ms Sturgeon the NSPCC definition of grooming, which sounded an uncanny fit for Mr Mackay’s behaviour, and suggested it meant the “very worst connotation”.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard was even blunter.

“Derek Mackay described his behaviour as ‘foolish’, but Derek Mackay’s actions towards a schoolboy are beyond foolish.

“They are an abuse of power and nothing short of predatory, so the matter is serious.

“His suspension from the SNP is welcome, but he should go as a member of the Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie added: “Derek Mackay should step down as an MSP.

“We must support the young person and his family, who have been targeted by a person in a position of power.”

After FMQs, Ms Sturgeon faced a media scrum and was asked if Mr Mackay should resign as an MSP.

She said the SNP’s investigation had to take its course, but made it clear she would not shed many tears if he did.

“I am making my views very clear. He has issues to reflect on,” she said.

She refused to say what the SNP’s investigation would actually do, given Mr Mackay had confessed and the evidence was in the public domain.

However an SNP source told the Herald that sticking to “due process” was the party’s insurance policy.

It meant Mr Mackay would be unable to resist any decision on expulsion.

Mr Mackay’s situation grew grimmer through the day.

Police Scotland said was “assessing” reports of his behaviour, and though it had not had a complaint of criminality, it urged “anyone with information to please come forward”.

Mr Mackay also faced calls to refuse his automatic £11,945 severance payment for loss of ministerial office.

With Holyrood entering a week’s recess, Mr Mackay now has a chance to gather his thoughts in peace.

But he also has to face his local party as it considers who to put up for election in Renfrewshire North and West in 2021.

It is unlikely to be him.