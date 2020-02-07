Scotland is bracing itself for a weekend of wild weather with heavy snow and strong winds set to batter the country over the coming days.
Met Office forecasters have warned Storm Ciara will create an ‘Atlantic weather bomb’ bringing freezing conditions and gusts of more than 80mph.
High winds are to blow through the country on Saturday and Sunday, while snow is reportedly set to fall at the start of next week.
Forecasters have issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for the third ‘named storm’ of the year.
The conditions are likely to cause significant travel disruption, with ferry operator CalMac already warning of delays and cancellations on all of their 28 routes.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel , especially over higher routes.
"There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel".
Loss of power is also to be expected with coastal communities to be hit by large waves.
Storm Atiyah, which hit on December 8 and 9, and Storm Brendan, which blew in on January 13 and 14, have already caused massive disruption over the last few months.
