A pro-independence march group has set up a crowdfunder to help pay the legal fees for one of their organisers after he was charged with breaching procession conditions.

Aberdeen City Council gave All Under One Banner (AUOB) permission to host a demonstration in support of a second referendum on Scotland remaining part of the United Kingdom in August last year - provided march leader Gary Kelly ensured certain conditions were met.

The event saw supporters march from Albyn Place, along Union Street to the Castlegate in the city centre.

However, it was deemed the procession, which the group say attracted more than 12,000 people, had contravened two of the terms laid out by the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing sub-committee voted to approve the march and rally, but gave a list of conditions which they say were “necessary for public safety”.

The group had originally wanted the procession to begin at Castlegate and travel through to Duthie Park.

Mr Kelly denied the charges, citing concerns over the “imposition of conditions on public demonstrations”.

He alleges the restriction of “freedom of assembly” infringes upon article 11 of the Human Rights Act.

A crowdfunder has since been established to help Mr Kelly pay legal costs. Estimated to be around £6,000.

The group say any money left over from the legal defence will be donated to AUOB.